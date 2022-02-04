Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden's Border Policy a 'Disgrace'

President Joe Biden's southern border policy is "a disgrace to America," Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday morning.

Babin appeared on "Wake Up America" and was reminded that U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics showed that more than 2 million unauthorized migrants came across the U.S.-Mexico border during the past 12 months.

"It's a disgrace what this man [Biden] and the liberal Democrats that support him and his administration are doing to America," Babin told host Rob Finnerty, "and to Americans — jeopardizing us with COVID, with drugs, with human trafficking over and over again.

"Over 2 million came across that we know of last year. That's essentially like the population of Washington D.C. times three. And there doesn't look like any chance of slowing this thing down."

Babin said that allowing migrants into the country was part of Democrats' "grand strategy" to grow their progressive party.

"This is something they want to do. Bring a man; put him on the pathway to citizenship; let him vote," Babin told Finnerty.

The congressman also was asked about a tweet he posted Tuesday afternoon, when he said that Biden did not want to make public results of an investigation into the allegations of Border Patrol agents using their horse reins to whip Haitian migrants.

"@POTUS had no problem demonizing @CBP's mounted agents based on photos that were later debunked. Now, he doesn't want to make the investigation findings public? Unacceptable! Americans deserve transparency & the agents Biden smeared deserve an apology,” Babin tweeted.

Babin defended the agents during his "Wake Up America" appearance.

"Even an anonymous source within the Department of Homeland Security said they do not want to reveal what the facts are after this investigating of this whipping incident because it's going to make Biden and [Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro] Mayorkas look so terrible," he told Finnerty.

"These men on these horsebacks, these on Border Patrol agents, were doing exactly as they were trained to do. They've been doing it for decades."

