Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Border Crisis Remains No. 1 Issue

Americans must remain focused on the migrant crisis at the southern border and not be distracted by other issues, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think immigration has to be the No. 1 [issue]," Grothman said on "Wake Up America." "Inflation is horrible, that's true. People are upset the gas prices are up.

"But in the long term, when they talk about the end of the United States of America, doing nothing at the border under [President] Joe Biden's administration is what's going to do us in."

Grothman told host Rob Finnerty that Republicans need to keep highlighting what's going on at the U.S. border.

"I know the Biden administration wished we'd go off and talk about COVID, want to talk about Ukraine," he told Finnerty. "We can never forget that we are losing our country at the border."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics showed that there have been an average of nearly 178,000 encounters at the southern border in Biden's first 11 full months as president. There were 73,994 encounters in December 2020, former President Donald Trump’s last full month in office.

"We have record numbers of people showing up," Grothman told Finnerty. "[The Biden administration is] taking people, and people are winding up going all over the country.

"They are ignoring past protocol in which single adults are sent back under what they call Chapter 42. Instead, they wind up being put on planes, sometimes using warrants out for their arrests as identification, and they wind up going all over the country.

"A lot of this is happening at night, and I don't think it's a coincidence it's happening at night. They don't want the American public to know what's going on."

Grothman is the ranking member on the House Subcommittee on National Security, which falls under the Oversight and Reform Committee.

"We're just going to need more pressure from the American public. I mean, the minimum thing a president should do is protect the border," he told Finnerty. "You don’t have a country if tens of thousands, nearing a hundred thousand people, are let in the country every month.

"I think it's something we certainly have to look at. It would certainly be a good thing to have hearings on. One of the frustrating things is, Joe Biden doesn't say anything about this, neither does his vice president [Kamala Harris] who's supposed to be in charge of it. Where are they?"

