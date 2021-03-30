Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax TV: Biden, Harris MIA, 'Covering Up' Crisis

President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris as the new point person on the border situation, but Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said to Newsmax TV that Biden and Harris "are missing in action."

"All we heard was crickets," Babin, co-chair of the House Border Caucus, told Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on his invitation to new designee Harris to join the congressional border delegation led by him and Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

"So they need to come down here and they need to see things for themselves."

Arrington, appearing with Babin and host Rob Schmitt, added whether it is Harris or Biden, the administration just will not be coming to Texas to witness the crisis they have created.

"This president has to own it, quit blaming President Trump, quit making excuses, and lead," Arrington said. "That's what the American people need; that's what the people along the border need right now."

Babin rebuked Biden's claim he is seeking a "humane" and "compassionate" border policy. Critics instead say Biden is "enriching and empowering" Mexican drug cartels instead of true asylum seekers.

"There is no question the cartels have been empowered, and in the name of humanity the Biden administration has rolled back all these policies that were very effective," Babin said. "The cartels are making money hand over fist, not only in human trafficking but in the drug trade."

The massive influx off illegal immigrants hailing "nice guy" President Biden as giving them an invitation to walk through the newly opened border is serving as a "diversion" for cartels, consuming Custom and Border Protection officials with processing migrants instead of rooting out criminal trafficking of humans, children, sex, and drugs.

"That leaves a big gap in the line," Babin said. "Let me tell you: The cartels know what's going on, and they exploit that to the maximum.

"They are absolutely enriching and empowering the drug cartels at the expense of the safety of our American citizenry. The Biden administration is missing. They're missing in action here."

Babin noted he has seen "these people coming over in droves," "firsthand" on his delegation's trip to the Texas southern border Tuesday.

"We've seen the rollback of really effective Trump policies that were developed over a 4-year period of time, and the Biden administration just can't see the reality of what they're doing to the American people," Babin said. "It's shameful and it's a failure of America."

