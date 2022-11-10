Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Beto 'Needs to Go Away' After Third Straight Loss

Rep. Brian Babin told Newsmax on Thursday that Beto O'Rourke needs to leave Texas politics after the Democrat took his third straight loss in four years to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

"It's time that his woke, radical policies and politics and his ideology needs to go away, it really does," the Texas Republican said on "Spicer & Co." of O'Rourke, who lost by an 11-point margin to Abbott in Tuesday's midterm elections.

O'Rourke had previously served in the House before challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for reelection, narrowly losing that race 50.9% to 48.3%. He also launched an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2020, where he endorsed confiscating AR-15s.

"You don't run in the State of Texas promising to take away people's guns, for instance. And all of his other radical positions just do not do that here in the State of Texas," Babin said, emphasizing that O'Rourke's opinions were "all over the board" and shifting.

"I think his true beliefs are that he's a radical. Because he tried to tamper that down once he was running again ... quite frankly, I think he was trying to temper that and to moderate, and nobody bought it," he added.

Babin also said that he doesn't believe a Democrat can win in Texas statewide "right now" but warned that it could be possible if the southern border crisis is left unaddressed.

"We need to be able to protect ourselves and be vigilant. We don't want to open our borders up," he said. "Just flooding our country with people by the millions and putting them on government programs and putting them on a fast track to voting. This is what's behind the entire strategy."

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the Texas congressman handily won reelection against Democrat Jon Haire by nearly 40 percentage points, 69.5% to 30.5%.

