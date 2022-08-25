Brian Andersson to Newsmax: Newsom Trying for 2024's 'Most Woke' Candidate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, by pushing state laws like banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in his state by the year 2035 is "positioning himself to be the most woke of all the candidates" to seek the White House in 2024, former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson said on Newsmax Thursday.

"He's got to be more to the left of AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.) to get traction, but it seems like he's putting out feelers," Andersson said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Proposals being debated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will formalize targets set by Newsom. The plans include incremental steps that mandate that more than one-third of the car sales in the state be zero-emission vehicles, and then over two-thirds of the cars sold by 2030 would be vehicles that don't use gasoline.

Board member Daniel Sperling recently told CNN he was "99.9%" confident would be adopted, and Newsom has been posting messages on Twitter saying that California is continuing to lead the way for the United States in the fight against climate change.

But Andersson pointed out that California is "mostly what us East Coast people say it's not," and that the power grid generating electricity is powered by fossil fuels.

"So until these electric cars are powered by wind, solar, and hydro, stay off my grid," he said. "I'm just trying to power my air conditioner and my rates are going up, so I don't know where this is going to happen."

Andersson further questioned how people should be expected to purchase expensive electric-powered vehicles given the constraints of the economy at this point.

"We are in that R-word, recession, that no one wants to talk about," said Andersson. "I don't know where this money is coming from. Well, I do know where this money is coming from. It's hurting, you know, but they don't seem to see it. Washington and Democrat senators and governors roll on different wavelengths, it seems."

