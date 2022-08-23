Brian Andersson to Newsmax: Newsom Deserves 'Credit' for Veto

Brian Andersson, the former New York City commissioner, told Newsmax on Tuesday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom deserves "credit" for vetoing a bill that would have legalized safe drug injection sites in his state.

Newsom on Monday vetoed the legislation and issued a memo saying that these facilities "could induce a world of unintended consequences."

Andersson, former commissioner of the New York City Department of Records, told "National Report" that Newsom's decision "was surprising," adding, "I give him credit for it."

"We have a program like that here in New York," Andersson said. "There's no data on it yet, so we don't know where it goes. But keep in mind, you know, buying, using, having these drugs is illegal to start. And yes, we should get these people treatment, but that's not part of this program, and that's the problem."

He went on to say: "You know the crime that's associated with it. We were enabling drug users. It's problematic and somebody called it ‘all carrot, no stick,’ and that's essentially it.

"So, you're enabling drug users — and I guess they were fearful of an increase in drug use."

