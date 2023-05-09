×
Tags: brett favre | newsmax | tucker carlson | fox news

Brett Favre to Newsmax: Take a Stand for Tucker Carlson

Tuesday, 09 May 2023 11:25 AM EDT

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who has called for a boycott of Fox News after it cut ties with star host Tucker Carlson, Monday called on viewers to take a stand against the network's actions.

The National Football League legend, while discussing Carlson's future plans in an interview on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," also posed a question for the former Fox star: "Why not Newsmax?"

Bolling noted that Fox could contractually keep Carlson quiet until 2025, but said that he "may pop up somewhere," including in a podcast format, as is highly anticipated.

Favre's interview with Bolling comes after he made headlines with a tweet earlier in the day calling for a boycott of the network.

He told Bolling that while he does enjoy much of the programming and shows on Fox News, "we need to make a stand and say, We people, mainly conservative people who believe in certain things, seem to be more than the other side the silent majority, and I think we need to make a stand. That was basically what I was trying to express."

He acknowledged that Fox, like "most of these big media outlets, the big on the left more than the right" are "worth a lot of money and have tons of power, so they have the right to do what they want," but Carlson had the "highest-rated show on cable TV, on talk show TV."

Favre added that he was on Carlson's show about a year ago, and found him to be "just a genuine good guy."

"That also persuaded me to speak out because I really felt like that," said Favre. "He was genuine. We had dinner the night before, me and my wife, spent some time with him and his crew, and I got the impression that what you see is what you get. And that's important. I'm for the good guys."

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who has called for a boycott of Fox News after it cut ties with star host Tucker Carlson, Monday called on viewers to take a stand against the network's actions.
Tuesday, 09 May 2023 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

