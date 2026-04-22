Eric Trump to Newsmax: Democrats Cheat Like Hell

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that since Democrats can’t run on policy, they must resort to cheating.

"They've cheated the entire time. You know, they started by making up the Russia hoax," Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, said on "Carl Higbie: Frontline."

"They made up the dirty dossier. They were storming our house; they were raiding Mar-a-Lago.

"They indicted my father 91 times. They threw him off of Twitter. They threw him off of Facebook. They threw him off of Instagram. They threw him off of YouTube."

"You know why? Because they didn't want the man to have a voice. They wanted him to be in jail," he said.

The younger Trump said that the Democrats have horrible policies.

"They can't win on their policies. So what do they do? They cheat like hell," he said.

"They go after the family of their political opponents. They try and throw their political opponents in jail.

"They try and remove the First Amendment rights of their political opponents. They try and bankrupt their political opponents," he added.

Eric Trump pointed to states like Illinois and Maryland that Democrats have gerrymandered to their benefit.

"The reason they redrew lines in Texas is because 2.6 million people left California," he said.

"And you know where the vast majority of them went? They went to Texas to get the hell away from Gavin Newsom's ridiculous policies.

"But yet, they’ll rig Virginia as a way to offset those votes, even though you have a state that’s incredibly purple."

He added that the plight of his native New York City, began under Bill de Blasio.

"Crime went through the roof. Look at their tax policy," he said. "The greatest exodus in world history was the flight from New York to Florida and New York to North Carolina and so many other states because people couldn't take it anymore.

"You have these ridiculous things, all buses are going to be free and then you see that plan collapse this week because they can’t afford it," he added.

"Every single one of their bad ideas fails and people are sick and tired of it," Eric Trump continued.

"While streets are dirty and crime runs rampant ... parents can't walk their kids to school without smelling pot in the streets and seeing illicit drug use," he said.

He said Democrats are willing to rig the system to get their way.

"This is the Democratic Party in the United States of America," he said.

"It is horrible. It's un-American. But it comes as no surprise to me anymore.

"They know they have to cheat. They can't win on policy," he added. "They do what they did last night, and that's how they gain their advantage," he said.

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