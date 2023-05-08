×
NFL Legend Favre on Carlson: 'Let the Man Speak'

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 01:11 PM EDT

National Football League legend and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre on Monday called for a boycott of Fox News over its decision to cut ties with its high-ratings host Tucker Carlson.

In a tweet, the famed QB proclaimed: "I'm with Tucker."

"Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak," he wrote.

The endorsement came with a video montage featuring Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly decrying Fox's decision to cut Carlson from his show, followed by clips of Carlson from his iconic prime-time show.

In the clip, Kelly suggested the reason Carlson and Fox have been unable to come to terms on a deal was because the network wants to silence him.

"He needs to be silenced while Fox tries to rebuild that disappearing audience," Kelly jabbed in the clip.

She also argued Fox is counting on any audience it has lost over Carlson will return to watch political debates in August, or the potential announcement from Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he's running for president.

The video also tacks on some of Carlson's most powerful statements, concluding with the written banner: "Show Tucker you stand with him. Stand with Tucker. Boycott Fox News!"

Meanwhile, Carlson is planning to "torch" Fox News in a bid at freeing himself from a contract that blocks him from working at other networks — or to even create a rival network.

There is also talk Carlson could get behind a new media enterprise backed by billionaire Elon Musk who's had conversations with Carlson about a new media company, Axios reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


