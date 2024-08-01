Brett Eagleson to Newsmax: 9/11 Plea Deal 'a Betrayal'

Brett Eagleson, the president of the victim advocacy group 9/11 Justice, told Newsmax on Thursday that the recent plea agreement for three of the alleged planners of 9/11 was "a betrayal" by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that three of the five defendants accused of planning the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, had agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

ABC News reported that the families of 9/11 victims were notified first via a letter from the chief prosecutor in the case, Rear Adm. Aaron Rugh. But Eagleson, whose father, Bruce Eagleson, was killed in the World Trade Center, said an interview with "Newsline" on Thursday that he found out the news from an alert on his phone.

According to a copy of the letter, which was obtained by ABC News, prosecutors agreed to remove the death penalty from consideration in exchange for their agreement to plead guilty to the murder of almost 3,000 people.

"There was no communication" from the Department of Defense, Eagleson said, or "from the administration, from anyone that this deal was about to hit."

He said the Biden administration "floated" the idea of reaching a plea agreement "a few months ago," but Eagleson said that his group "rejected" that proposal after having "weighed in critically and heavily with the White House, and we said, 'There should be no deal unless the family members of 9/11 are involved.'"

Eagleson said that the deal "feels like a betrayal" and noted that "this affects us personally" and "more than any other American."

