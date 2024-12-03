Rep. Wenstrup to Newsmax: COVID-19 Report Reveals Various Conspiracies

Cover-ups by China, the U.S. government, and international scientists regarding the origins of the coronavirus were the biggest takeaways from a bombshell House report on the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which Wenstrup chairs, issued a 520-page report Monday, the conclusion of a two-year investigation that looked at the federal and state response, as well as vaccination efforts and the pandemic's origins. The report concluded the virus most likely came from a lab leak in Wuhan, China. The conclusion is contrary to a report called "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2" boasted by the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci that the virus resulted from nature.

"You can look at all the things we covered in 520 pages in this report: fraud, the economy, lockdowns, etc.," Wenstrup told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "But I want to tell you, there was a cover up by China. There was a cover up within our government, and there was a cover up by international scientists who do gain of function research [who] rely on grant money. And so, they wanted to put this to bed and say it came from nature.

"On the very day that Dr. Fauci touted that report, Proximal Origins, that said, oh, these scientists said it came from nature, he didn't say that he put this group together. And on the very same day, one of the authors said in an email that we got that this thing, we still can't rule out being engineered. And from the very beginning, they said it was engineered and one even said, 'it's my focus to disprove the lab leak theory.' That's real scientific, isn't it?"

The select subcommittee issued a criminal referral to the Department of Justice requesting former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo be charged with making false statements to Congress to shield himself from accountability about material aspects of New York's COVID-19 nursing home program and the ensuing cover-up. Wenstrup said more recommendations will be added to the report.

