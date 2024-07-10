WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: border | ken paxton | immigration | trafficking

Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: WH Turns a Blind Eye to Child Trafficking

By    |   Wednesday, 10 July 2024 08:40 PM EDT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration has "turned a blind eye" to the open southern border that has resulted in thousands of fentanyl deaths and child trafficking crimes.

Host Rob Schmitt played a clip from a whistleblower inside the Office of Refugee Management in which she detailed the failed process by which the administration vets sponsors resulting in tens of thousands of lost children.

Paxton said that the administration has known about the death and exploitation of children caused by a chaotic southern border, but they don’t care.

"There's no doubt that the Biden administration has known this the entire time, because the goal here is not to protect these children. The goal is to get people here to vote, and they've done it by the millions. They've known that the border is open for fentanyl, killing our children, he said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"There's no doubt about it. And they've known it the entire time, and they've turned their eye to it, turn their blind eye to it, and they've just moved on with their program of moving people into this country," he added.

