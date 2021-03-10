Rep. Boebert to Newmax TV: I Refuse to Bow to 'Cancel Mob'

Rep. Lauren Boebert says she is refusing to “bow down to this cancel mob,” telling Newsmax TV on Wednesday that she produced a political video ad mocking the fencing around the U.S. Capitol as “Fort Pelosi” and hopefully Democrats “will see their hypocrisy.”

The Republican freshman congresswoman from Colorado, who drew the ire of Democrats for a video in January which indicated she was carrying a firearm from her Washington residence to the Capitol, garnered more criticism Monday for a second video that ridiculed Democrats for the barriers around Congress while dismantling former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“It’s another day triggering liberals in Washington, D.C.,” Boebert said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “People are tired of seeing their house, the people’s house, heavily guarded with [the] National Guard, miles of razor wire, and this massive border wall around Fort Pelosi. Of course, those on the left are a little triggered.

“I think ‘Lauren Boebert for Prison’ was trending No. 1 for quite some time yesterday.”

Boebert appeared on "Greg Kelly Reports'" special series on the "Cancel Culture War," saying Democrats decry her as a “strong woman who is going to stand up against their narrative.”

“They want to do everything they can to stop me, to silence me,” she said. “But I refuse to bow down to this cancel mob that is ruling D.C. and is trying to take over America.”

Boebert acknowledged she is using the video as a fundraising tool and was being successful at it.

“I love taking what Democrats meant for evil and turning it for good,” she said. “People were flooding in with support for me, because they know that they have a fighter here. They know that I am going to speak up for them. I am going to defend their rights.

“We have Democrats who are trying to defund our police. They want to slash our Second Amendment rights. They want to put men in women’s sports, and men in women’s bathrooms, and put parents at risk of having their children taken from them with the Equality Act.

“And I’m here to stand up, stand on the House floor and call out their bullcrap.”