Rep. Good to Newsmax: Romney Not a 'True Republican'

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., criticized Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Thursday on Newsmax, labeling him not a "true Republican" while questioning his priorities and loyalty to conservative values.

The House Freedom Caucus chair criticized Romney's record, stating on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," "Mitt Romney obviously hasn't been a Republican when it's mattered, when the chips were down ... He's not a true Republican. He's certainly not a conservative.

"He's got a personal vendetta against [former] President [Donald] Trump," he added.

Good emphasized concerns about Romney's reliability during crucial votes, accusing him of siding with Democrats and lacking commitment to saving the country.

"There's only a handful of consequential votes we really take when the chips are down when it matters. And people like Mitt Romney, we can't count on them when it matters," Good stated.

Regarding Trump's New York business documents trial, Romney criticized the presence of GOP leaders supporting the former president outside the New York City courthouse, calling it "a little embarrassing" and expressing dismay over the nature of the allegations, USA Today reported.

"I think it's a little demeaning to show up in front of a courthouse, particularly one where we're talking about an allegation of paying a porn star," Romney told reporters before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting in Washington.

However, Romney also indicated that if he were President Joe Biden, he would have pardoned Trump.

"Had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him," Romney said, CNN reported.

"He [Romney] votes for the Democrats when it matters, and he doesn't apparently recognize the fight that we are in to actually save the country, to save the republic — that everything we hold dear is at risk," Good said.

"We've got a judge who is trying to prevent the president from getting a fair trial," Good added, "and Mitt Romney is concerned about coming to have the president's back and to say what he's not allowed to say by this judge who's threatened to throw him in jail?"

