Bob Good to Newsmax: GOP Needs to Catch Up on Redistricting

Former Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., discussed Indiana’s failed redistricting push on Newsmax’s "The Count" on Saturday, arguing Republicans should pursue new congressional maps in GOP-led states to counter what they say are Democratic-drawn advantages nationwide.

The discussion came after President Donald Trump blasted Indiana Senate Republicans who voted down the proposal and singled out Senate president pro tempore Rodric Bray, urging primary challenges against lawmakers who opposed the plan.

During the segment, Good said the fight is "not really about President Trump," but about boosting the GOP’s House numbers ahead of 2026.

He pointed to heavily Democratic states where Republicans hold few or no congressional seats, citing New England and states such as California and Illinois, as evidence of what he called unfair representation.

"We know who the Democrats are and what they stand for, and Democrats have been doing this for a long time. Republicans need to catch up," Good said.

"It's 21 to 0 in New England, not one Republican. Among these six states, it's 43 to 9 in California, it's 14 to 3 in Illinois, 8 to 2 in Washington, 5 to 1 in Oregon, and 3 to 0 in New Mexico. So Republicans don't have fair representation," he added.

Good said Indiana and other Republican-controlled states, including Florida and Texas, should act "everywhere they can" if they have the power to redraw lines.

Indiana’s Republican-led Senate rejected the mid-decade redistricting plan this past week, a setback for Trump’s effort to reshape House battlegrounds ahead of the 2026 midterms.

