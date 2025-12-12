Speaker Johnson Dismisses Indiana Redistricting Defeat

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Friday that the failure of a proposed congressional redistricting plan in Indiana backed by President Donald Trump does not reflect a loss of political power heading into the midterm elections.

Mediaite reported that when asked by a reporter whether the Indiana outcome showed Trump was becoming a lame duck, Johnson responded sharply, saying: "Not at all. No, he is not a lame duck."

Johnson said Trump remains influential and dismissed the significance of the failed redistricting effort.

"He's the most powerful president of this generation and many others," Johnson said.

"We have a lot more work to do together. The outcome in Indiana is inconsequential to that."

When pressed on whether Trump had mounted a strong pressure campaign to push the plan through, Johnson rejected that characterization.

"No, he didn't," Johnson said. "He did not put a major pressure campaign for it.

"He let his opinion be known as he does on everything, all the time, all day long."

Trump had urged Indiana lawmakers to approve the redistricting proposal, which could have added Republican seats to the House of Representatives, and enlisted Johnson and Vice President JD Vance to champion the plan.

Ahead of the vote, the Heritage Foundation posted on X that Trump had warned Indiana leaders of serious consequences if the plan failed, including the loss of federal funding for roads, military bases, and other major projects.

The Indiana Senate ultimately rejected the proposal in a 31-19 vote.

After the vote, Trump posted his reaction on social media, writing, "Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats."

Trump also threatened to support primary challengers against Republicans who opposed the measure.

Johnson said the setback does not change his outlook for the midterm elections.

"We win some, we lose some," Johnson said. "It is no indication whatsoever about what's going to happen next year in the midterm elections."