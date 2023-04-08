Rep. Good to Newsmax: Afghan Report Continues Trump Blame

The Biden administration's report that accused former President Donald Trump of having created the circumstances that led to the deadly withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021 was "very disappointing," considering how the actions emboldened Russia and China's aggressions, Rep. Bob Good said on Newsmax Saturday.

"All it really said was it was Trump's fault; it was the Afghans' fault," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "It's what this administration always does: blame the previous administration, when Donald Trump would not have presided over a chaotic withdrawal like this."

The Biden White House, he added, has "broken every other policy or reversed every other policy of President Trump's, except this policy. But they bungled it and they made it into this disaster after this president promised that we wouldn't see a Saigon-like moment — and, of course, it was."

The withdrawal was also an "embarrassment on the national stage" that emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine and China into saber rattling "like they weren't during the previous administration," said Good.

In the report, the administration asserted that Biden had been "severely constrained" by Trump's decisions, and faulted what it called overly optimistic intelligence community assessments about the Afghan army's willingness to fight. It also claimed that Biden followed his military commanders' recommendations on the drawdown.

Good also discussed Trump's arraignment in New York City, commenting that he's happy that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is subpoenaing Mark F. Pomerantz, who previously worked for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, to get answers about whether the White House is involved in the proceedings.

"This is a DA, as we all know, who ran on going after President Trump," said Good. "I guess he likes the fact that he can keep himself busy with this prosecution — or this persecution — because it keeps him from keeping citizens safe. In New York, there were some 4,000 violent crimes committed in the city last year that he chose not to prosecute."

Meanwhile, Bragg is spending "millions, tens of millions of dollars, to go after President Trump as a political opponent for an alleged $130,000 false business record," said Good. "They went after this president for ... seven to eight years now, and what they've come up is an alleged campaign violation into this. The charges don't even disclose what the underlying charge supposedly was ... it is a political witch hunt, and I think the American people recognize it."

The charges against Trump are also a distraction from the Biden family's actions, said Good.

"You have to wonder what the millions of dollars the Biden crime family made off of corrupt business dealings with Ukraine," said Good. "How did that influence $113 billion of taxpayer money borrowed and sent to Ukraine? "

Then there is the matter of the Biden family's business dealings in China, he added.

"How has that influenced the administration's policies?" said Good, noting that the administration has "changed China from an adversary to some kind of competitive partner."

"Now we've got a president who won't confront China on human rights violations," said Good. "He won't confront China on the origins of the coronavirus and much more."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!