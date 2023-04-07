Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: No Accountability Over Afghan Withdrawal

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday night the Biden administration won't take responsibility for the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan because the administration won't take responsibility for anything that goes wrong in the country.

Earlier this week, the White House blamed the withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 on the Trump administration. The withdrawal ending America's longest war led to a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans.

"They don't take ownership for anything," Jackson told "Prime News." "There's no accountability for anybody in the administration regardless of what the issue, whether it's our economy, whether it's our southern border, whether it's Afghanistan and other issues overseas involving our national security.

"They're total rookies when it comes to just about everything that they touch, and they screwed up everything. They've driven this country into the ground for two years now, and they will not take responsibility for anything. It's even more ridiculous to not only try to blame the previous administration and blame [former] President [Donald] Trump."

Jackson said the Biden administration had eight months to prepare a plan to withdraw from Afghanistan after taking control of the White House from Trump, "and they failed miserably." He admonished National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby for saying he did not think the withdrawal was chaotic.

"For all this talk of chaos, I just didn't see it, not from my perch," Kirby said during a press briefing Thursday.

Jackson said, "I'm assuming that whenever a C-17 is taxiing down the runway and hundreds of Afghan civilians are chasing it down, some of them jumping on board the plane and lifting off the ground and falling to their deaths on the way out, and then 13 Americans get blown up at the [airport's] Abbey Gate and lose their lives, I guess that's not chaos in his mind. I guess that's a success story for them.

"But it's just horrible and [for] the Biden administration, it's just right out of their normal playbook where they're going to try to blame someone else and not that take any responsibility for anything that they screw up, and they screw up a lot."



