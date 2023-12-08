Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Biden Doesn't Want a Secure Border

The United States has a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to secure the nation's southern border, but President Joe Biden instead wants money for Ukraine's war, Sen. Roger Marshall said on Newsmax on Friday.

"Ten million people have crossed our border illegally under Joe Biden," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We can actually secure the border [but he] wants money for Ukraine. He's hanging his hat on his national security policy with all the successes."

However, 200,000 people have died so far in the Ukraine-Russia war, and there have been 500,000 casualties, Marshall said.

"It's been a stalemate for the past year," he added. "They're going nowhere. It's a 7-8-9-10-year war."

Meanwhile, Marshall said that under Biden's policies, "every state is now a border state."

"Kansas loses a person every day to fentanyl poisoning," said Marshall. "We're using Narcan, the drug that reverses fentanyl, 10-15-20 times every day." In addition, the senator said, "We're seeing human trafficking exploding."

"Kansas sits at the intersection of two major interstate systems," he said. "For decades, the cartel has used that interstate system to traffic humans as well as to traffic drugs as well. With the drugs as my dad, the chief of police said, whenever there's drug trafficking, there's going to be crime as well. So there's an uptick in crime homicides, all those things to go along with it."

Meanwhile, even if Ukraine loses, border control is the main priority, said Marshall.

"For Joe Biden to lose a war while he's running for reelection, that's bad," he said. "It's his reputation, and he's already lost his reputation. There are 10 million reasons to vote for Donald Trump for president. It's those 10 million people that have crossed the border illegally. It's the 1.7 million gotaways."

But Trump will be the "president of safety," said Marshall. "Security is going to make our families safe again."

Trump, he added, may not be liked around the world, but "they're going to respect him."

"I think that what happens next really depends on who our next president is," said Marshall. Further, what happens with Ukraine and how it affects the United States will depend on who the next president is, he added.

The White House has also been blaming Republicans for the border situation, but the real question the national media should ask is why Biden doesn't want the border secured, which he could do with a "simple change in asylum policy," said Marshall.

"We could eliminate at least half, maybe three-fourths, of the people crossing the border by just changing the asylum policy," said Marshall. "He could have done this yesterday with just a wave of his pen, changing his own policies. He wants this problem."

