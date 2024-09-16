Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Trump Would Expand Abraham Accords

A second Trump administration would seek to expand the Abraham Accords, which could cause strife within Iran and for its proxies, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday.

Sunday marked the fourth anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relationships among Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Former President Donald Trump's administration mediated negotiations of the accords.

"The Abraham Accords were a tremendous threat to Iran and the regime's stability," Holt told "National Report" host Emma Rechenberg. "When you see peoples coming together despite their differences, when you see them prospering and … a free travel back and forth, they start to not want war.

"The death merchants that you find in the proxies of Iran, they all run the risk of being toppled by people's yearning for liberty, freedom and peace, and waking up and knowing that not only can you feed your child, you don't have to worry about them being killed.

"And so if we pick the Abraham Accords back up, and I do believe that we will, you will see a very isolated Iranian regime not looking at the United States as a threat, but looking at its own people as a threat, because they're going to want the same thing."

Holt, formerly the second-highest ranking U.S. military official at NATO, called the Abraham Accords "a multigeneration achievement" and added the agreements are "an absolute beacon of peace. And it's a model that will be replicated in the next Trump administration, I believe."

"This is taking ... age-old enemies and bringing them together in a demilitarized fashion," Holt said of the accords.

"American foreign policy took a hard turn into demilitarized options, not threatening with sticks. Rather, enhancing and finding ways that societies are aligned and have common ground and building on that through markets, trading, finding where they could work together and fusing them and doing the hard lifting of diplomacy in a sea of threats and militarization and threats of dumping your currency and ultimatums."

Retired Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub agreed with Holt that a second Trump administration would build on the Abraham Accords.

"Absolutely, and I think the whole reason why is because of the success he's already seen," Gaub told Rechenberg. "I mean, look at the impact the Abraham Accords has had on just these few nations, even though under a different administration it hasn't really been looked at favorably.

"So if you were able to put that in effect and have it in effect for all four years of the Trump White House, I think this expands and grows. And to Blaine's point, Iran says Great, this is a threat to us now. And they become more internally focused and externally focused, which would bode well for Israel, potentially."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com