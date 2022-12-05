Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Deep Cold Won't Stop Russia-Ukraine Battles

Some experts say fighting could slow down for the winter months in Ukraine, but retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday he does not think that is a valid argument, noting that when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, it was also freezing at that time.

"If you recall on Feb. 24, the weather was 14 below Fahrenheit," Holt, a former U.S. deputy military representative to NATO, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The ground was still hard-packed, very frozen. Armor can move quite efficiently in that environment."

The logistics issues on both sides, he said, are "more compelling," as the supply lines are very thin.

"Both sides are waging an all-out campaign in the East, and we see the Russians, unfortunately, resorting back to old ways," said Holt. "They slammed an apartment building in Kherson this morning as a civilian target. It's unbelievable what we keep talking about here."

Meanwhile, a new ban on Russian oil is beginning this week, but Holt said he does not expect much of a reaction from Russia "except for more jeering and taunting into Europe about how they like not having any oil."

Russia is being even more aggressive to try to keep oil from getting into Europe, said Holt, noting the potential "gas union" the country has proposed with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The proposed gas union would support shipments to the three countries and energy buyers including China, Reuters reports.

"The problem is if you don't own the commodity, the naked economics of it is you don't own the price, and they can feel good that they've established a $60 per barrel price," said Holt. "Unfortunately, the European citizens are the ones who are going to suffer from this."

Meanwhile, the European Union wants to work with the International Criminal Court to create a United Nations-backed tribunal to investigate war crimes in Ukraine, and Holt said the United States should be "very supportive of that."

"What we crave is transparency and the prosecution eventually of those that committed the most heinous war crimes," he said.

Holt also on Monday discussed the links between Ukraine and cryptocurrency company FTX, after its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried said last week in an interview that he had donated to both Democrats and Republicans, and that the money eventually reversed directions, with Ukraine investing directly into it.

"That's called money laundering, and it needs to be investigated and there needs to be sunlight all over it," said Holt. "Now, if you've put donations into both sides, where's the zest and the hunger to do that? Who will actually do the investigation?"

