Grenell to Newsmax: WH Fails to Give Credible Leadership in Mideast Crisis

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 07:38 PM EDT

The Biden administration is failing to give credible leadership during a Mideast crisis in which Iran is threatening more havoc to an already dangerous situation, former senior national security analyst Rick Grenell told Newsmax on Monday.

Grenell, a former acting director of National Intelligence, told "Newsline" that, "we need a White House leadership that is credible, and right now, they are just not."

Grenell was responding to an interview that Vice President Kamala Harris gave to CBS News' "Sixty Minutes," in which she said that the message to Iran about their increasing threats is "don't."

Grenell insisted that the current situation requires more than one word, explaining that "there is, what we call, a credible threat of military action and just a threat of military action."

Iran is the main sponsor of both Hamas and Hezbollah, which are waging war on Israel's southern and northern borders.

He said that Harris' statement was barely a threat and certainly not a credible threat.

Grenell insisted that someone needs to "educate the vice president and give her a tutorial of what it means to give a credible threat."

He also said it was insulting for the White House to speak about the need for a two-state solution to the problem.

Grenell said it is important to remind viewers that in 2005, Israel withdrew entirely from the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian people decided to elect the terrorists Hamas as their government.

He pointed out that Hamas leaders are multi-millionaires living outside of Gaza and have left their people in poverty.

Instead of gradually building Gaza into an economic success story, Hamas decided to construct tunnels into Israel in order to carry out terrorist attacks, fire rocket, and launch other operations, Grenell said.

Monday, 30 October 2023 07:38 PM
