Holt, Azani to Newsmax: College Protests Resemble BLM From 2020

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 06:44 PM EDT

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday the violent protests that have crippled many of nation's college campuses "are centrally funded" like the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.

Chaos has rocked several college campuses in the U.S. over the past week, with protests at Columbia University, Yale, UCLA, and the University of North Carolina being among the most active. Following a break-in at Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on Tuesday, the New York Police Department reportedly arrested close to 300 protesters.

"You can take a look at the colors of all the tents. There is a central command authority much like there was four years ago when BLM was doing their thing," Holt told "American Agenda."

Veteran Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani joined the conversation and added, "all of the anarchic demonstrations are not there for 9-month-old baby Kfir Bibas, they are there to support those who massacred and kidnapped Kfir and so many other Israelis."

Kfir Bibas was 9 months old when he was kidnapped along with his brother and parents on Oct. 7 by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists during their attack in which they massacred at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and took about 250 others hostage.

Although the NYPD is still trying to determine which of the protesters were students and not outside agitators, Holt said he was concerned that any punishment won't last long.

"How come those people get to walk free or they're not challenged or interrogated or even indicted? That's what is distressing," he said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 06:44 PM
