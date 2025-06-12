Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Mideast at the Brink of War

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday that the Middle East is "literally at the brink" of a major military conflict.

He told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Iran's failure to pull out of its nuclear weapons program means certain war. "Look at all the hot spots now. We are really, literally, at the brink."

Holt said time is running out for Iran.

"And I think that these days are very precious," he said. "What you're hearing about evacuations, what you're hearing about, let's pull back U.S. nonessential personnel presence, also serves the ability to let the mullahs understand this is not bluster. This is for real."

Holt said Israel may put its military through a related training event over the weekend. "The Israelis are going to war game a lot of this in an exercise on Sunday."

Holt said, of course, no one knows for sure what will develop, but he predicts the next week will be telling. "So I think we'll see. We're clear over the weekend, but early next week, there will be jets in the air, I believe."

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said the Trump administration's pulling nonessential personnel out of the region is a smart move.

"Well, the Iranians have said they're going to hit us where we're at in the Middle East. They said they will use their militias to do that. So this is a wise move, no matter what," he said.

Shaffer said President Donald Trump maintains he wants a peace deal with Iran to maintain stability in the region. But the primary policy is that Iran will not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

