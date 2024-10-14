Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Troops in Mideast Covert 'Negotiation'

What we are seeing with the Biden administration sending troops to the Middle East to help Israel in its war is really "a negotiation without being told there's a negotiation," retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday.

"The Washington Post just transmitted that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu assured [President Joe] Biden that they would only hit military targets, not oil and gas or nuclear," Holt told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," adding, "as if it was bad to hit their nuclear capabilities."

"There's 40,000 members in harm's way in that region right now… and several of them have already been bombed in our bases in Syria and Iraq," Holt said. "And they don't have the rules of engagement still to protect themselves adequately when they are attacked."

Holt added that there really is no way to know how a plan ends when actions are "sporadic and episodic," and "don't have a strategy attached to them."

