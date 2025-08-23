Holt to Newsmax: UN 'Doesn't Have a Problem Lying'

The United Nations is "lying" while trying to control the narrative over Israel's attempts to recover hostages being held in Gaza, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax Saturday.

The U.N. "doesn't have a problem lying about every single statistic that they throw up there," Holt told "Wake Up America Weekend."

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said Friday that famine was occurring in Gaza City, and is likely to spread to the southern cities of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah without a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Israel continues to deny those claims as it prepares to take over Gaza militarily.

Holt said Israel's decision is the only option left, as Hamas terrorists won't agree to a ceasefire or release the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

"It's heading to the complete destruction of Hamas, thank goodness," he said.

As for the hostages, Holt said the Gaza takeover is a last-ditch effort to find them.

"And the only thing that I believe the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] has in front of it with respect to the hostages now, it's a rescue mission, if at best."

Holt said the United Nations is supplying false narratives that support the terrorist Hamas group about the situation in Gaza, which he said has done nothing to help the hostages.

"Because there's a terrorist group that's not a good faith negotiator, except they have big friends in New York City called the U.N. that doesn't have a problem lying about every single statistic that they throw up there," he said.

"So to save as many lives as possible — the hostages and Israeli soldiers and Palestinians — they've got to take the entire thing over."

He said the decision by Israel to begin a full-scale military assault on Gaza is "imperative."

On Friday, a spokesperson for the State Department, when asked about the IPC determination, reiterated accusations that assistance to Gaza has been looted and said Hamas was "systematically promoting a false narrative of deliberate mass starvation to put political pressure on Israel."

"The U.S. Government is focused on getting aid delivered to the people of Gaza. Addressing these challenging issues means honestly addressing problems for the sake of Gazans, who deserve better, not engaging in semantics," the spokesperson said.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.

