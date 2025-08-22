State Dept: Focus on Ending Gaza Conflict, Hamas Control

The State Department told Saudi news outlet Al Hadath Friday it was focused on ending the Gaza conflict and Hamas' control in the region.

The agency also said it was working to free Israeli hostages and deliver essential aid to Gaza.

The report comes as Israel's defense minister said Gaza City would be destroyed if Hamas does not agree to disarm and release all hostages.

"Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza — until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament," Israel Katz said in a social media post.

"If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun," he added.

Thousands of Palestinians have left their homes as Israeli tanks have edged closer to Gaza City over the last 10 days.

"At the same time, I have issued instructions to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and an end to the war on terms acceptable to Israel," he said, adding, "We are in the decision-making phase."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.