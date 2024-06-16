Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel Will Go 'Full Bore' Against Hezbollah

Israel will break down Hamas this summer, and then it will go "full bore" against another enemy, the Lebanese Hezbollah, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Sunday on Newsmax.

Further, Holt told Newsmax's "Sunday Report" that the Israeli military's fierce fighting in the Gazan city of Rafah marks a "chapter change" in the war that started last October with the Hamas attacks on Israel.

"Urban warfare is the Ph.D. level of warfare," Holt said. "It is the hardest there is. There is nothing worse."

Meanwhile, a tactical pause is being conducted 11 hours a day near Rafah to allow humanitarian aid to go through to Gaza, but Holt said Hamas won't let the aid get through to help the the innocents caught up in the battle.

"Very little gets to the people who need it, because Hamas either beats them away from it, kills people trying to get to it, or steals the aid and then sells it to those people," said Holt. "Before people start shedding their crocodile tears for Hamas, you better understand what that enemy does and what they do to these innocent lives, every single day."

Holt, meanwhile, said the Hezbollah troops have "already gone too far" in their attacks, and there is "no reverse gear" in sight where the Lebanese fighters are concerned.

"That war is going to go off in earnest," said Holt. "It's already been extremely bloody and very violent to date."

Holt also said he does not think Israel and Hamas are any closer to a deal on a cease-fire.

"In Hamas's own words, they can't even verify where the hostages are, or what their disposition is, so they don't have any leverage in negotiation capability whatsoever," said Holt. "Hamas has two ways out of this. They can surrender right now and stop everything, or they will be killed on the battlefield, and it won't stop there."

