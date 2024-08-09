Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous' Dems Disavow Enabling Nuclear Iran

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that it's "absolutely ridiculous" for Democrats not to take any responsibility for Iran's nuclear capabilities.

During an appearance on "American Agenda," Holt said that Iran could have a nuclear weapon "very soon" if the Islamic Republic combines "Iskander missiles and the right level of science expertise."

"The only thing is that they've skipped a step," he said. "They wouldn't have done underground testing to validate that their nuclear weapons actually work, but that's not to stop them from using that as a deterrent or even an offensive weapon. It's very scary.

"I am just incredulous … how the administration could be so daft as to, over two different Democratic administrations, provide, through sanctions relief, tens of billions of dollars, filling the coffers of terrorists not doing a thing for the man on the street in Iran. How could they possibly believe that they weren't going to have a nuclear weapon?"

Holt added: "It's absolutely ridiculous, but everybody's going to write stories now that cover their butts in the event that Iran gets a nuclear weapon. They'll all say, Oh, it wasn't us. We didn't do it. It was Trump."

According to Caroline Glick, senior editor of the Jewish News Syndicate, Iran is "basically a turn of the screwdriver" away from developing a nuclear weapons cache.

"In fact, it may be a turn of the screw away from an arsenal because they've been allowed to expand their uranium enrichment to 60% enrichment, which is just a hop away from weapons-grade 90%, untroubled by international sanctions of any kind over the past 3 1/2 years," Glick told Newsmax on Monday.

"They've basically expanded their arsenals or their stockpiles of enriched uranium," she said. "They've been developing, advancing their weapons designs or missile designs. There's every reason to believe that they are at least at the threshold of a nuclear arsenal."

