Caroline Glick to Newsmax: Iran on Threshold of Nuclear Arsenal

By    |   Monday, 05 August 2024 11:05 PM EDT

Caroline Glick, a former foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Monday that Iran is on the precipice of having a nuclear weapon, but it should be aware of the price that would be paid should it ever use one on Israel.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in the past week following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of the Iranian-backed Hamas terror organization, in Tehran. Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, even though the Jewish state has neither claimed nor denied responsibility.

On July 31, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly ordered retaliation after the security failure, but when that will occur is not known.

Iran last directly attacked Israel in April in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, that killed two Iranian generals. Israeli air defense systems reportedly took out 99% of the approximately 300 missiles fired by Iran before they reached Israeli air space.

Iran's next response likely will involve conventional weapons, but the Islamic Republic has been working furiously to put together a nuclear weapon.

Glick, senior editor at the Jewish News Syndicate, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that Netanyahu has let it be known that anyone who attacks Israel will pay an enormous price, and that certainly will be true should Iran use a nuclear weapon.

"Iran is basically a turn of the screwdriver away from military atomic capability," Glick said. "In fact, it may be a turn of the screw away from an arsenal because they've been allowed to expand their uranium enrichment to 60% enrichment, which is just a hop away from weapons-grade 90%, untroubled by international sanctions of any kind over the past 3 1/2 years.

"They've basically expanded their arsenals or their stockpiles of enriched uranium. They've been developing, advancing their weapons designs or missile designs.

"There's every reason to believe that they are at least at the threshold of a nuclear arsenal. And we'll just have to see how things develop," she continued.

"But again, you know, it's a double-sided sword for Iran, because if they try to use nuclear weapons, they're going to pay an enormous price."

Monday, 05 August 2024 11:05 PM
