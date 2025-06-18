WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blaine holt | iran | israel | donald trump | nuclear weapons

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Trump Committed to Solving Iran Conflict

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 08:20 PM EDT

As of Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump said he has reviewed and approved a military option for the U.S. to engage directly with Iran, but has thus far withheld from giving a formal go-ahead. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that Trump is "principled and he's committed to solving this."

"What President Trump is trying to do is to be on the other side of this thing, to help quickly repair and bring back a free Iran out of this thing. But the regime is not going to be there. It's just not going to be at the United States' hands when that happens."

"And furthermore, President Trump is principled and he's committed to solving this, at least from a United States aspect as a noncombatant in this," Holt said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Holt emphasized that the U.S. military is strategically positioned to assist Israel if the president gives the order. "If conditions change, if the Israelis are not showing the progress that they have, if Iran pulls out a weapon we never even saw coming," he said, "we have more than the forces necessary to go pancake Iran tomorrow. And that is smart."

"We've got a deterrent force that could flip to an offensive force tomorrow. My recommendation to the president would be please go through Congress when you do that," Holt added.

