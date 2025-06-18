Herzog to Newsmax: 'Doing the Dirty Work' for US, World

Amid the contrast of praise for the surgical strikes on Iran's nuclear aspirations and condemnation for aggression, Israeli President Isaac Herzog shared the pride for the "wisdom" of his countrymen in an exclusive interview with Newsmax.

"Look, it's not a wisdom contest, although I'm very proud of my fellow countrymen," Herzog told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Wednesday, stressing he is the secretary of state equivalent under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who calls the shots from above.

"But I would say that we in Israel, we've launched this operation in order to remove a clear and present imminent threat on Israel of a nuclear capability, which is the worst danger of all by the Iranians."

Israel is — as Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz famously stated this week — truly "doing the dirty work" for the U.S. and the world.

"But we are also serving the national security interests of many nations, including the United States of America, because after all, we know the Iranians declare them, the United States, as their enemy," Herzog told host Greta Van Susteren. "The Iranians have carried out terror activities all over the world with proxies against American interests and Israeli interests and other interests and Western interests.

"So what we are doing by delineating and removing this capability, as the German chancellor said yesterday, he said Israel is doing the dirty work for us.

"And we are doing it because we have to defend our people."

