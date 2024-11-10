Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden WH Taking No Action on Trump Death Threats

The Biden administration and FBI Director Christopher Wray aren't "taking any action" on Iranian-based threats on President-elect Donald Trump, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"Director Wray, by simply saying there are threats out there that are Iranian in nature and could be a problem for Trump, that's cover your butt time," Holt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That's not taking any action. They're calling these people murder-for-hire criminals. Excuse me? These are enemy combatants. And this is a hostile act by a foreign power."

The Justice Department Friday disclosed the death plot against Trump Friday and said it has charged a man who said he'd been tasked by a government official with assassinating the president-elect.

Holt, though, said the administration has "too many interesting relationships" with Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his regime to untangle "so that they can stay separate from this."

Further, he accused the current administration of refusing to take Trump's security seriously.

"Here's what's going on in Iran," said Holt. "The real one of President Trump's great victories without even trying, as he's doing the celebration party, the rial, the currency of Iran, took a nosedive. It went to hyperinflation. The Iranian people are on the eve of a revolution. Iran is looking at revenge now."

That could mean a "Hail Mary" pass coming from Iran.

"Don't forget, there are a lot of terror cells from Iran that could be activated here anytime," said Holt. "I think in Europe we're starting to see signs of that if you look at Amsterdam and you look at what's going on around these soccer games."

Meanwhile, Trump announced on social media Saturday that his former ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won't be invited as part of his administration, and Holt said that's because Trump is "wise to the antics of the swamp and he's wise to how neocons can get you into trouble."

"He's going to have a very fresh foreign policy," said Holt. "He's already talked about a lot of these things that he's going to do, and the man himself and the strength that he wields in his convictions has led to deterrence steps … he's taking care of problems before he ever even gets inaugurated. And he's commanding respect around the world."

