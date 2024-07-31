WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blaine holt | gordon chang | walid phares | iran

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'No Reverse Gear' in Middle East War

By    |   Wednesday, 31 July 2024 10:30 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday that things are escalating in the Middle East between Israel and Iran and "there's no reverse gear at this point in time."

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei proclaimed he's ready to go to war with Israel directly and has ordered retaliation strikes for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Holt said that Iran's next response will be "really bad" and this war "won't be contained to the Middle East."

"We have had three years, four years of open borders now from that wonderful border czar [Vice President Kamala Harris] and we've got millions of fighting-age men from all these proxy terror groups. And all they need is an activation warning," Holt said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Foreign policy analyst Walid Phares agreed with Holt saying that "this is a war" now and that Iran "will have to retaliate" to save face.

"They are in a very bad position," he said. "This is something they did not expect. And then the Israelis, I think, and probably the United States should be with the Israelis preparing for the counter to that retaliation."

Author and commentator Gordon Chang was also in on the discussion and warned that in light of America's open borders, the United States is "going to get hit at home."

"This is going to be awful," he said. "You know, we Americans have thought of wars as occurring over there, but this one is going to be actually be here.

"And that means that we Americans are going to be fighting a foreign enemy, a sustained battle on our own soil for the first time since the War of 1812."

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 10:30 PM
