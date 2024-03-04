Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Trump Is Patton-Like Leader Needed to Fix Military

The U.S. military under the Biden administration has devoted so much effort to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, it needs the brash and bold leadership of a Gen. George Patton to turn things around, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday.

Mast, who earned a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal for Valor, a Purple Heart, and a Defense Meritorious Service Medal during his 12-year military career, told "Eric Bolling The Balance" the only person to resemble Patton in his lifetime is former President Donald Trump.

"You're talking about a job that's always dangerous," Mast said. "It's very often deadly. I don't know if you ever heard Patton's speech to the 3rd Army [before the Allied invasion of France in 1944]. … That's what the military has to be about. … [Patton] says Americans love a winner. We hate a loser. He doesn't give a damn about somebody that loses and laughs. To Americans, the idea of losing is hateful. We love the championship boxer, the big-league ballplayer. The point that he's making is that it's always best man, best woman for the job, and we win, and we do everything that it takes to win, and there's no holds barred, and that's what war has to be about.

"The military has moved so far away from that, and the only Patton that I see left before my eyes in our generation is Donald Trump. Donald Trump is the only Gen. Patton of my generation that I've been able to see. I pray to God he gets back there to do what Patton did for our military."

Mast said the Biden administration's goal is to spread DEI through every federal agency.

"From the top down, the administration is saying, look, we're going to do DEI at every single agency," Mast said. "We're going to find a way to wash conservatives out of government, which is what they did with the COVID vaccine [mandate]. … They're looking for ways to fundamentally rewrite the structure of who's going to be advancing for promotion, who's going to be offering promotions to the next generation. Who are the next colonels, the next generals that are going to be bringing up the next captains and the next lieutenants in those ranks structures.

"They're going to change all of that, so they get the people that they want, and they're going to try to make the military look like the State Department, which is the wokest agency across the government force."

