Gen. Holt to Newsmax: Growing Lack of Global Respect 'Imperils' US at Home

The United States has lost respect on the global stage because of President Joe Biden, and that imperils the country here at home, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt, Newsmax contributor, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It imperils us," Holt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "it imperils our forces. We already have a problem here domestically from the same types of policies on our southern border, which by the way, it's much more of a national security issue than it is the Department of Homeland Security's."

Further, he said, "if you draw a triangle between Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran, that's where all the world crises are, and that's why we hear ourselves saying World War III much more often."

His comments come after Biden, while speaking in Poland Saturday, appeared to call for regime change in Russia, forcing clarifications from the White House.

Holt questioned the administration when, last year, they said the Taliban "came out of nowhere" and took Kabul.

"What does that do for where we sit with our partners and allies?" he said, adding that he wanted to "remind everybody" that "Ukraine just because they don't have a NATO membership card, there's still a partner of NATO, and they're actually fighting for their freedom. So they need our support right now."

The retired general also points out that the war in Ukraine is going to affect everyone because of food security issues.

Ukraine is known as the world's breadbasket because of its grain output, while Russia and Belarus put out the most fertilizer in the world, but are now pulling its supplies back, said Holt.

"This is going to have just an absolutely cascading effect around the world," he said. "It's already affecting our farmers. They're paying five times the amount for fertilizer…it's a national security issue. We've got to address it now."

Holt also on Sunday talked about the fight between the "galvanized" Ukrainian army, which is now starting to push back on Russia.

"The way that we can help the Ukrainians at the most is to double down on our logistic support for them so that that flow doesn't get impeded and it doesn't [take] the fight out of the Ukrainian army," he said.

However, red tape and bureaucracy are a problem, even though millions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid has been approved, said Holt.

"They're too lethargic right now," he said. "They're too lethargic at NATO. What needs to happen is we need to raise a task force that centralizes and cuts out the bureaucratic stuff and flows that stuff fast, you know, getting fuel trucks lined up to get into that country. It's very doable. We do that very well, right, but we have to tear down the bureaucracy to make that happen."

