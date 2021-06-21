×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Joe Biden | art | corruption | money laundering | hunter biden

Watchdog: Hunter Biden's Big Art Buyers Must Be Revealed

hunter biden walks across white house lawn
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Monday, 21 June 2021 11:33 AM

Hunter Biden is dabbling in art and potential hidden, big-dollar purchases of his paintings have people concerned it could be a sneaky way to grift pay-for-play schemes off his family name, particularly from undisclosed foreign buyers.

In fact, the "elegant bribery" of subjective artwork is a "widespread" practice in China, according to The New York Times.

"This is clearly a way for [Hunter Biden] to earn money, a lot of money, without anybody knowing who's paying him," Government Integrity Project Director Tom Anderson told the Washington Free Beacon.

Art sales are notoriously confidential and art is famously subjective on value, so conceivably someone could be buying more than mere paint on canvas when making a big-dollar buy for one of Hunter Biden's pieces, critics warn.

"Legally, [President Joe Biden] doesn't have to disclose anything," Anderson told the Free Beacon. "But just for the office of the presidency, it's just the right thing to do to be transparent and to let everybody know who's paying for what.

"Why would you want to jeopardize everything the administration is trying to do with something like this?"

Pay-for-play schemes through art is an open secret as a way to bribe people in China, the Times reported during the Obama administration:

"The bribery of public officials with art is so widespread that the Chinese have coined a term to describe this kind of aesthetic corruption. They call it 'yahui' or 'elegant bribery.'"

The White House press office did not respond to Free Beacon's requests for comment, including whether foreign nationals will be vetted by the White House ethics office or permitted to buy Hunter Biden's art, and whether the buyers will be publicly disclosed.

Hunter Biden's art dealer Georges Berges vowed to keep the sales confidential to "protect the privacy" of the buyer, and the work is estimated to go between $75,000 to $500,000, Fox News reported last week.

That haul for a first-time artist is extremely rare in an industry known for having "starving artists."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Hunter Biden is dabbling in art and potential hidden, big-dollar purchases of his paintings have people concerned it could be a sneaky way to grift pay-for-play schemes off his family name, particularly from undisclosed foreign buyers...
art, corruption, money laundering, hunter biden
332
2021-33-21
Monday, 21 June 2021 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved