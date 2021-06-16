×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Joe Biden | hunterbiden | bidencorruption

Buyers of Hunter Biden's Art to Stay Anonymous

Buyers of Hunter Biden's Art to Stay Anonymous
Hunter Biden arrives for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 June 2021 09:48 PM

Anyone who buys the artwork of Hunter Biden, which is to be featured in a New York exhibition this fall, will stay anonymous.

This is raising concerns regarding pay-for-play and potential Biden family corruption. According to Breitbart, Soho art dealer Georges Bergès, who reportedly has ties to China, is working with Biden and is expected to hold a private viewing for Biden’s artwork in Los Angeles and an exhibition in New York. The artwork is expected to sell for $75,000-$500,000.

The Townshend Group, an agency representing Bergès, told Fox Business that sales are always confidential in order to protect the collector’s privacy. 

The group added that “[P]ricing fine art in his experiences as a Gallerist is based on the demand of the work as well and the intrinsic value of it. His feeling is that within each piece – as with every artist, sales are always confidential to protect the privacy of the collector, this is standard practice for transactions in galleries as well as auction houses.”

However, it is likely that the Biden family name will add significantly to the price, furthering potential corruption concerns. Alex Acevedo, owner of the Alexander Gallery in Midtown Manhattan, told The New York Post that “[H]e’s the president’s son. Everybody would want a piece of that. The provenance is impeccable.”

Art consultant Martin Galindo seemed to agree with Acevedo, telling the Post that the artwork will do “well in the market because this industry is very much about, what’s a simple way to put this — it’s like clout.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Anyone who buys the artwork of Hunter Biden, which is to be featured in a New York exhibition this fall, will stay anonymous.This is raising concerns regarding pay-for-play and potential Biden family corruption.
hunterbiden, bidencorruption
256
2021-48-16
Wednesday, 16 June 2021 09:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved