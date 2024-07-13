Bishop Cozzens to Newsmax: Eucharistic Congress Will Inspire Catholics

Bishop Andrew Cozzens told Newsmax on Saturday that the upcoming National Eucharistic Congress will give Catholics “a chance to be together and to be inspired.”

The first National Eucharistic Congress in 83 years will be held in Indianapolis July 17-July 21. Cozzens said he hopes the event pulls followers from all corners of the United States with pilgrimages starting in San Francisco, Connecticut, Texas, and Minnesota.

Millions are expected to participate either in person or online. Cozzens said the event will be filled with spiritual enlightenment and "include prayer, evangelistic talks, certainly the celebration of Holy Mass, and really a chance for us to be together, to be inspired, because we know we have to bring that message back to our country," he said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

Cozzens lamented that many denominations are dealing with the problem of disaffiliation and said people leaving the faith is "really dramatically affecting our country." Bishops across the country decided that bringing back the National Eucharistic Congress would help "bring the real presence" of Jesus back to the country, he said.

"And so we expect hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to be watching on TV this week and to participate in their own way. It's really the greatest effort at renewal that the Catholic Church has tried to do in a generation," Cozzens added.

