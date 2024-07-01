WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pope francis | carlos acutis | catholic church | saint | millennial | leukemia | miracles

Catholic Church Approves First Millennial Saint

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 08:24 AM EDT

Pope Francis and Catholic Church cardinals on Monday voted to elevate to sainthood an Italian teenager who died of leukemia in 2006.

Carlos Acutis, born to Italian parents in London, England in 1991, will become the church's first millennial saint. Millennials are from Generation Y, born between 1981 and 1996.

Acutis was a web designer who died at the age of 15 in Monza, Italy. He earned the nickname "God's influencer" for using his computing skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith, CNN reported.

He was known for his devotion to Eucharistic miracles and Marian apparitions, which he catalogued on a website he designed, Vatican News reported.

Friends and family also remember Acutis for enjoying playing video games such as Halo, Super Mario, and Pokémon.

Acutis' mother, Antonia Salzano, said her son was a "sign of hope" who shows that holiness is possible today.

"As I did, you too can become holy," Salzano told CNN in May. "Nevertheless, [with] all the media, the technologies, it seems sometimes that holiness is something that belongs to the past. Instead, holiness is also something nowadays in this modern time."

The church's sainthood process usually requires that a candidate has two miracles attributed to them.

Acutis was beatified — the first step toward sainthood — in 2020 after one miracle was attributed to him. In that miracle, he was credited with healing a Brazilian child of a congenital disease affecting his pancreas.

In May, Pope Francis attributed a second miracle to Acutis. That miracle involved the healing of a university student in Florence who had a brain bleed after suffering head trauma, BBC News reported.

Normally, being recognized as a saint in the church can take decades, but Acutis' cause has moved swiftly.

His story could help the church better connect with the younger generation, CNN said.

Pope Francis and the College of Cardinals voted and approved canonization for Acutis and 14 other people, including 11 killed during the 1860 Syrian Civil War.

Acutis' canonization likely will occur at some point during the Catholic Church's jubilee year celebrations in 2025.

Catholic Church parishes and schools are named after saints, who also earn a feast day on which followers honor and remember the person.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Francis and Catholic Church cardinals on Monday voted to elevate to sainthood an Italian teenager who died of leukemia in 2006.
pope francis, carlos acutis, catholic church, saint, millennial, leukemia, miracles, canonization
371
2024-24-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 08:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved