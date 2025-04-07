Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Trump's 'Novel' Tariffs Won't Be Blocked by Congress

Sen. James Lankford told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's "novel" approach to global trade and tariffs will not be blocked by a Congressional control attempt. It more than likely will, however, end up in the courts, he said.

The Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline," "So I think the president's challenge is not going to be Congress. There will be members of Congress saying, hey, this needs to be able to come back to Congress as it typically does.

"I think it's going to be challenged in the courts, quite frankly, because it's novel, it's new, it's a different way to actually take on the tariffs. And so I think the courts are going to jump in and say, hey, we want to be able to take a look at this."

There is an attempt in Congress to reign in the president's capability to manage tariffs. But Lankford said, "I don't think this bill will have an impact on it."

The Senate narrowly approved a tariff control bill which could not have won approval if it was not for the support of four Republicans. There's little chance the bill will get majority support in the House. Trump also still has veto control of the bill should it win full approval.

Lankford said the big picture is that Trump is on the right course, and he believes his constituents will see the benefits. "He's not wrong, definitely, that China is ripping us off and that we've got bad trade issues all over the world. And I'm looking forward to lots of new negotiated trade agreements all around the world, because my farmers and ranchers are folks that do production of lots of different equipment here. They want to be able to sell all over the world. They want to be able to have fair markets."

