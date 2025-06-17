Tags: | | | | | |

Israel Kills Iranian Senior Military Commander

The latest air strikes in the war between Israel and Iran included: The Israeli military said it killed Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, whom it described as the most senior military commander in Iran, The New York Times reported. Shadmani had only been in his job for about four days after replacing Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid, who was killed by Israel on Friday.

An Israeli airstrike in Iran overnight targeted a secret command center used by the Iranian military's top brass, the IDF revealed, The Times of Israel reported. "We neutralized the Iranian regime's main military emergency headquarters," IDF Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk told reporters. The strike caused the remaining members of Iran's military leadership to flee.

Israel launched additional airstrikes on western Iran, according to Israeli media on Tuesday afternoon, The Jerusalem Post reported. Iran's air defense systems were activated in western Tehran, according to Iranian state media reports.

The Iranian armed forces warned Israel of a new wave of "fierce attacks" with "new and advanced weapons" that will intensify in the hours ahead, CNN reported. The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran's state-run news agency, cited Brig. Gen. Kiomars Heidari, the commander of the army's ground forces, on Tuesday as saying that hundreds of long-range drones with "pinpoint capabilities and heavy destructive power" had struck areas in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Israel's military intercepted and "eliminated" 30 drones from Iran overnight, the IDF said. Earlier Tuesday, the IDF said Iran only fired several ballistic missiles toward the country overnight, though it did not specify the exact number of missiles fired, CNN reported. "Tonight was the least impactful night by the Iranian attacks since the beginning of this operation," the IDF's international spokesperson, Col. Nadav Shoshani, said. Charlie McCarthy ✉ Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics. Related Stories: Trump Urges All of Tehran to Evacuate, Reiterates Iran Can't Go Nuclear

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 08:03 AM

