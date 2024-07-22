Rep. Huizenga to Newsmax: 'Palace Coup' Behind Biden Dropping Out

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Monday that third parties "clearly" were at work in President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday that he is ending his reelection bid.

"There's a lot of reports that he's not real happy about it," Huizenga said on "Wake Up America." "I don't believe this, but there's a lot of internet chatter and jokes going around about how we were all shocked getting the letter, just wait until Joe sees the letter, implying that he didn't know that it was happening. But, clearly, there was a palace coup that was happening between [former President] Barack Obama and [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and some others like that."

Biden posted a letter on X to announce his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. Huizenga said that with everything going on in Washington, D.C., this week, he was surprised the president did not announce the news through a nationally televised address.

"You just had a segment on [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's visit, we got [Sen.] Bob Menendez [D-N.J.] in the Senate either resigning or being kicked out, we've got tremendous things happening in the House," Huizenga said. "This is going to be a banger of a week, as they say, in and of itself, and for him to delay any kind of conversation about that, in my mind, even caused some doubt for others.

"It seemed like he had to quickly then follow it up with his full endorsement of [Vice President] Kamala [Harris]. What I don't know, is whether that's kind of a knife in the back to the Obama team and the Pelosi team, or if he really was undecided and figured out that he needed to do it sooner rather than later."

Huizenga, in a statement on Facebook on Sunday, called for Biden to "resign the presidency effective immediately" given his apparent cognitive decline. Huizenga reiterated his concerns about Biden's presidency to Newsmax.

"I'm setting aside political calculations here, because I do believe that Joe Biden has not been leading the country, clearly," Huizenga said. "If he was in this condition a month ago during that [presidential] debate [against former President Donald Trump], and that was the same condition as it was two or three or four months ago, that means somebody else has been making the decisions.

"That's dangerous and that's not right, and I believe that if he truly is in this bad of shape now, and cannot run and fulfill that obligation, what makes us think that he's able to fulfill the remaining six months of this presidency? I mean, the things that can happen … the world could be a very, very different place, very quickly and I just don't think he's up to it and capable of it."

