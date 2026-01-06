Rep. Huizenga to Newsmax: I'm Running Again Because I Share Trump's Optimism

Rep. Bill Huizenga told Newsmax on Tuesday that he is seeking reelection for a ninth term because he shares President Donald Trump's optimism and believes Republicans have a record of results to campaign on.

The Michigan Republican, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and vice chair of the House Financial Services Committee, told Newsmax's "Newsline" that recent policy changes have put the country on a better path and claimed Americans saw benefits after filing taxes this year.

"This has been a positive step for the country," Huizenga said. "It turns out that having a coherent energy policy actually works. We didn't have one under the last administration. Having a coherent foreign policy actually works as well."

Huizenga also pointed to "working families tax cuts" included in what he called the "one big beautiful bill," saying it "hit people's pocketbooks in such a positive way after they filed their taxes this year."

He also said he is running again because there is still "unfinished business" on healthcare, backing Trump's view that reforms should prioritize patients over insurers.

"We have got to put the money and the power back into the patients' and our citizens' hands, not into those of the massive insurance companies," Huizenga said.

Huizenga also weighed in on foreign policy, including Venezuela, where he said the United States should not treat officials tied to ousted leader Nicolas Maduro as legitimate leaders.

Asked about U.S. policy amid reports that Delcy Rodriguez is serving as interim president, Huizenga said he has "no confidence" in anyone connected to Maduro's inner circle, and he singled out both Delcy Rodriguez and her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, as figures he does not trust to take what he described as corrective steps.

Huizenga said he believes the 2024 election in Venezuela resulted in the victory of opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez, and he said the United States should recognize Gonzalez, who he noted is out of the country.

He also pointed to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as the political force behind that movement and said that is the direction U.S. policy should support.

While he said he supports holding elections, Huizenga said his preference is for Maduro-linked officials to be replaced quickly, contending the election results were discarded by Maduro's election commission.

Huizenga also highlighted violence in Nigeria and urged the Tinubu government to take stronger action after what he said were new attacks on Christian villages by radical Islamists in recent days.

He said Nigeria has an opportunity to improve its response after appointing a Christian as head of defense, but he said the government must do more to protect all citizens, including Christians and moderate Muslims, from what he described as radical jihadists.

The threat is concentrated primarily in northern Nigeria but has also included attacks on Christian villages in the Middle Belt, he said.

Huizenga added that he visited Nigeria days before Christmas and said the issue remains urgent as Congress considers legislation focused on ending the persecution and killings of Christians there.

