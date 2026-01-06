Trump Lauds First Year, Predicts 'Epic Midterm Victory'

President Donald Trump told Republicans at the GOP House retreat Tuesday at the Trump-Kennedy Center that the party is positioned to defy the usual midterm backlash against the sitting president's party and deliver what he called an "epic" victory in 2026.

"So together, we had 12 months of unprecedented success in 2025. And now we're going to make history and break records with the epic midterm victory that we're going to pull off," Trump said in the address, shown on Newsmax.

He said the past year has seen an “amazing” presidency.

Trump said it is "an amazing phenomenon" that presidents often see their parties lose seats in midterm elections — even when the administration is doing well — and said he expects Republicans to beat that trend.

"It just doesn't seem to happen for people that win the presidency," Trump said. "We sure as hell are having a successful presidency."

"But even if it's a successful presidency, there's been nothing like what we're doing," he added.

Trump also insisted that Republicans must keep control of the House, as he'd be impeached if Democrats win the majority in the upcoming midterms.

"They'll find a reason to impeach me," he said. "I'll get impeached.

"We don't impeach them. You know why? Because they're meaner than we are. "

He added, "We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things."

"They are mean and smart," he added about Democrats. "But fortunately for you, they have horrible policy."

Trump also pointed to his 2024 win as evidence Republicans have momentum, saying he carried every swing state and won the popular vote "by millions."

"We won every swing state; we won the popular vote by millions; we won everything," Trump said.

"But they say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm."

Trump also spoke out about political loyalty and lawmakers who he said never support his agenda, suggesting some opponents are unmoved regardless of the policy, adding that even bills he described as broadly beneficial can draw automatic opposition.

Trump praised the U.S. operation in Venezuela this weekend in the capture and arrest of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it "an amazing military feat" and "brilliant tactically."

He said the mission involved "152 airplanes" and "a lot of boots on the ground" and claimed no Americans were killed.

"On the other side, a lot of people were killed," he said. "Unfortunately, I say that soldiers, Cubans, mostly Cubans, but many, many killed."

Trump said the operation achieved surprise in part by shutting off electricity across much of the country.

Trump also took aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying Democrats should recognize military success even when they oppose his agenda.