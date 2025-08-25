Bill Donohue to Newsmax: Mamdani 'Inauthentic From Beginning to End'

New York Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is "inauthentic from beginning to end," Catholic League president Bill Donohue said to Newsmax.

"He wants to empty the prisons, abolish them altogether. He wants to abolish private property. He wants to defund the police. He's against charter schools. He's anti-Jewish. He's anti-Israel. He's a man who's a walking contradiction," Donohue said Monday during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"He says he believes in helping the poor. He's going to crush them. He comes from the most privileged background. His parents are left-wing multimillionaires. He celebrated his wedding on three continents. Interestingly, I'm not so sure how committed he is to his religion because he got city clerks to get him married the first time around."

"And from my read of things, he hasn't shown any interest in Islam until just about when he was just ready to run for New York State assemblyman. So, the guy, as I say, is inauthentic from beginning to end," Donohue added.

Mamdani, the surprise winner in June's mayoral primary election, will face Republican Curtis Sliwa and independents Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams in the November 2025 general election. He's got the most money on hand in the contest as of the latest campaign finance filings, pulling more than $1 million from July 12 to Aug. 18.

