Catholic League's Donohue to Newsmax: DirecTV Move 'Politically Motivated'

Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, called DirecTV's move to deplatform Newsmax a "politically motivated" decision, warning "if they can shut down Newsmax, they can shut down anybody."

"This is all politically motivated. We know this because Congresswoman Anna Eshoo out in California, and others, have been pushing for congressional oversight, they've been working with some of the big tech companies and the like, basically it comes down to the cancel culture again," Donohue told Newsmax TV's "National Report" Thursday.

"It's always the left that seeks to silence the people of the conservative voice. We don't see any examples on college campuses, or Big Tech, or anywhere else, of trying to silence those people with a more left-wing perspective," he added.

"It's always coming from the ones that like to tout themselves as the proponents of diversity, inclusion, and tolerance. They are intolerant. They don't believe in the diversity of Newsmax, and they certainly don't believe in including Newsmax. DirecTV is a disgrace."

Despite Newsmax being the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the nation, a top 20 cable news channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable alone, according to Nielsen, DirecTV said it shut the network off from more than 13 million customers on the satellite service as a "cost-cutting" measure and would never pay Newsmax a cable license fee.

DirecTV pays cable license fees to all top 75 cable channels and to all 22 liberal news and information channels it carries. Almost all of these channels are paid hefty license fees significantly more than Newsmax was seeking — and despite the fact that most of the channels have much lower ratings than Newsmax.

Donohue said he reached out to DirecTV's CEO to push for Newsmax to get back on the satellite service and hopes "with the pushback they are getting" that "more sober heads will prevail."

He also said the right "has to push back, with strength.

"Our voice has to be heard."

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!