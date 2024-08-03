Bill Donohue to Newsmax: Biblical, Secular Views Clash in Society

Modern society is troubled because of the two "competing and irreconcilable visions" that exist, the religious and the secular, Catholic League President Bill Donohue, the author of the new book "Cultural Meltdown: The Secular Roots of Our Moral Crisis," said on Newsmax Saturday.

"[Karl] Marx wanted an economic revolution," Donohue told Newsmax's "America Right Now." "Then you have Antonio Gramsci, the Italian Marxist, who said 'We're going to take care of the universities, the command center, the communication. We're going to change the culture in a Marxist way.'"

He explained that in his book, he wanted to make the average reader understand that there are two visions of society.

"We have the Judeo-Christian one," he said. "We believe in God, we believe in human nature, we believe in original sin and moral absolutes, we believe in truth. And the secular side rejects God, rejects human nature, and thinks you can have perfection here on Earth, that truth is a fiction."

Donohue added that the differences "can't go on forever," because "at one point, one side will triumph over the other."

Meanwhile, it will be up to the masses to return society to the biblical view, he said.

"The average man and woman in this country, they're good people," Donohue said. "I don't trust the elites.

"It used to be that the left made big inroads into higher education, the media, and the arts industry; but now you have the joint chiefs of staff, the heads of the healthcare industry, and the Fortune 500. They're believing the idea that a man can become a woman, a woman can become a man — it's all insanity."

Such ideas began with the post-modern idea, and "we can thank the French in the 1960s for this," who believed that "truth is a fiction. Once you believe there is no such thing as truth, then you can believe in this insanity."

But Donohue said he is not a pessimist and pointed to Europe to show that the biblical views are returning.

"They're going the right way," he said. "We have to catch up with them."​​

