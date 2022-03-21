Bill Barr 'Shocked' That Biden Lied About Son's Laptop

Former Attorney General Bill Barr joined Fox News’ "America Reports" Monday to address Hunter Biden’s emails, which were originally reported by the New York Post in 2020 but admitted as authentic by the New York Times last week.

Anchor John Roberts noted to Barr that “you write about this in some level of detail in the book,” and gave some background to the story before he asked Barr to respond, saying that “Joe Biden when he was a candidate, Jen Psaki both dismissed this as just Russian disinformation. Now none other than the New York Times has confirmed, yes there was a laptop dropped off at a shop in Delaware, and it had emails on it that are being investigated by the Department of Justice. You say you yelled at President Trump when he asked you about it. You said, ‘Mr. President, I can’t talk about that, I’m not going to.’ Trump protested if that was one of my kids. And you said, ‘damn it, Mr. President, I’m not going to talk to Hunter Biden, period.’

Roberts then asked Barr if he could talk about it, since he is no longer in office.

“Where do you think it’s headed?” Roberts said.

Barr responded that “I’m limited to what I can say, I don’t want to discuss ongoing possible investigations but my reaction to the president there was resisting the idea of injecting a criminal investigation of one of the candidates’ children into the race when there has not been definitive judgment over at the Department of Justice. So, I made it clear I was not going to discuss criminal cases with him, especially ones he might have an interest in. So, I would still do that today, but I was very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop.

“He [was] squarely confronted with the laptop and suggested it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by intelligence people, it was baseless, which he knew was a lie, and I was shocked by that, and fortunately the DNI came out and said no it’s not, and FBI said the same thing, media ignored it. So when you are talking about interference in an election, can’t think of anything more…”

Roberts asked if there could be a legal liability for President Biden, possibly while not in office, to which Barr replied “I wouldn’t want to venture an opinion on that.”

Anchor Sandra Smith then asked, “let me ask it a different way, though. So, obviously there was the media coverage of this, obviously was all over the place and atrocious, and now there is the New York Post, for example, the headline, ‘The White House Ignores Its Hunter Problem.’ Suddenly Jen Psaki cannot comment on something she has commented on many times before. Does the White House have a problem here?”

“I think now, you know, from a political standpoint, now this is in people’s consciousness, it had been suppressed up until now, obviously they have a hot potato, and to see how they handle it will be interesting,” Barr answered.