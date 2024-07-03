WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biggs | obama | joe biden | trump

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: White House Run by Obama's Former Team

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 10:35 PM EDT

In an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Democrats hunger for power, and that President Joe Biden is not in control of the White House.

“Well, I mean, we've known that Joe's been incapacitated for a long time. I mean, and they blame everybody else,” Biggs said. “But here's what I think is happening. You've got an oligarchy of power there, and it's the Cabinet officials.

"It is Obama's former team that still helps run the White House, and I think for several years, they've been running the country as opposed to Joe Biden.”

Biggs elaborated on “Greg Kelly Reports” his belief that these individuals have a significant influence over the administration, asserting that “it can't be surprising to any of us that's where these leftists, these hardcore leftists, these power-hungry people are going to end up. They will always end up on the side of power and control over the American people.”

He further speculated on the implications of Biden stepping down from his position. “They do not allow Joe Biden to step down because then, all of a sudden, it looks even more like a slam dunk because who's next in line? Kamala Harris, for Pete's sake. So I think that they're scared to death, and they're looking at the reality.”

Biggs concluded by criticizing the administration's strategy and choices. “But they're just hitching their wagon to the wrong horse, ... pitching to the wrong star, however you want to say it. But that's where they are.”

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 03 July 2024 10:35 PM
